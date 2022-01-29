Siena women’s hoops fall in heartbreaker at Canisius

Buffalo, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifth-year Rayshel Brown went above and beyond on Saturday afternoon, collecting a new career-high 24 points on 12-for-14 shooting as the Siena Saints fell in a heartbreaking 81-78 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins to wrap up their Western New York swing. The Saints shot 59.2 percent from the field, which would be the highest in a game since Siena went 65.1 percent from the field in a 71-57 win at Manhattan on Feb. 25, 2007.



Canisius would set a program record of their own, knocking down 15 three-pointers on the afternoon for 55.6 percent from downtown. Sophomore Dani Haskell scored 24 points with five assists, while Athena Lexa scored 12 points. The Golden Griffins would dish 20 total assists as a team.



Backing up Brown’s performance for the Saints was fifth-year Selena Philoxy , as she poured in 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 in the first half. Brown shot a perfect 6-for-6 in the first half as well, as Siena shot 61.9 percent in the first half. Brown also added a team-high seven rebounds, while freshman Imani Harris scored eight points with five assists and four steals. Freshman Valencia Fontenelle-Posson also notched a career-high with 10 points.



Despite a bucket by Brown right off the opening tip-off, it would be all Canisius early. The Golden Griffins would connect from long distance off the bat, and would grow their lead to 12 just before halftime, 43-31 despite the strong shooting percentage from the Saints. The 12-point Canisius lead would be their largest of the game up to that point.



In the second half, the Golden Griffins continued to knock down shots at a staggering rate, growing their lead to 13 as Siena and Canisius traded scores for much of the third quarter. A late push from the Saints would pull them within four with 43 seconds to play, but a three from Shaunae Brown gave Canisius a seven point lead into the final frame.



The Saints hung around and would grab the lead for a moment with 1:32 to play, as a steal from Harris would lead to a breakaway score to give Siena a 77-76 lead. However, Haskell would knock down a three-pointer in the ensuing possession for Canisius. Facing some chances to tie or win the game, Siena would commit a pair of turnovers to seal the win for the Golden Griffins.



Siena outscored Canisius 44-14 in the paint, and received 39 points to Canisius’ 23 off the bench. However, the Golden Griffins won the battle in second chance points, outscoring the Saints 16-4 on 10 offensive rebounds.



The Saints return to action on Thursday, Feb. 3 when they host Monmouth at 7 p.m. at the UHY Center. Siena will be hosting their annual Pink Zone game. Visit sienasaints.com/pinkzone for details.