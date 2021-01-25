Siena women’s hoops announces scheduling changes, to be featured on ESPNU

LOUDONVILLE, NY – On Monday morning, the MAAC announced changes to the upcoming Siena Women’s Basketball schedule due to COVID-19 disruptions with other programs within the MAAC. The Saints will have their weekend series at Manhattan bumped up a week to Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7. Siena’s game on Saturday, Feb. 6 will be broadcast live on national television on ESPNU at 10 AM. Game time for Sunday is to be determined.

Siena will also have their series at Saint Peter’s moved from the weekend of Feb. 6 & 7 to the following weekend on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. Game times against Saint Peter’s are also to be determined.