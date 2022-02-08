Siena women’s drops matchup with Niagara

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second time in two weeks, the Siena Saints couldn’t find a way around the highly-ranked defense of the Niagara Purple Eagles as the Saints fell 65-58 at the UHY Center.



Sisters Aaliyah and Angel Parker combined for 36 of Niagara’s 65 total points on the night, with Aaliyah snagging eight rebounds to pair with her team-high 19 points. Olivia Mason snatched 10 rebounds, as the Purple Eagles forced 32 Siena turnovers for the second time this season. Niagara turned those 32 turnovers into 23 points.



Leading the offensive charge for the Saints was fifth-year Rayshel Brown , as she scored a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. Freshman Imani Harris added 10 points, with classmate Valencia Fontenelle-Posson pouring in nine points. Fifth-year Selena Philoxy led the battle on the boards with 11 rebounds.



After leading for the first 5:34 of the game, the Saints would surrender the lead and struggle on both ends of the floor. The Saints added up 20 turnovers in the first half, while also allowing 24 points in the second quarter en route to a 37-26 deficit at the half.



Siena found their way on offense in the fourth quarter, as they began to chip away at the Niagara lead. The Purple Eagles had their largest lead of the game just seven seconds into the fourth quarter, after a three-pointer from Brooklyn Jones gave them an 18 point lead. The Green and Gold whittled the lead down to nine with 2:51 remaining after Rayshel Brown found senior Haley Blasetti open for a layup. Despite the push at the end, Siena would only get within seven by the final buzzer despite holding the Purple Eagles to just 10 points in the fourth quarter.



Niagara win the battle in the paint, going for 38 points to Siena’s 28. However, the Saints received 22 points from players off the bench, led by the 19 between Harris and Fontenelle-Posson.



The Saints return to action on Thursday at 7 p.m. when they open a three-game road trip at Saint Peter’s.