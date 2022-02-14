BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After being down by as many as 23 points in the first half, the Siena Saints cut the lead to as small as three points in the fourth quarter before they would fall to the Manhattan Jaspers by a final score of 69-61 from Riverdale.



Manhattan’s Courtney Warley notched a 16 point, 19 rebound effort, while Jenna Jordan scored 19 points with six rebounds. Dee Dee Davis chipped in 14 points, and team-highs with four assists and two steals. Brazil Harvey-Carr would be the other Jasper in double-figures, putting in 11 points.



Fifth year Rayshel Brown scored a team-high 18 points with five rebounds to lead the offense. Selena Philoxy also finished with a strong game, scoring 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Also scoring in double figures was senior Margo Peterson , who poured in 13 points, including three makes from beyond the arc.



The Saints struggled out of the gate, scoring only eight points in the first quarter while allowing Manhattan to score 25. The Jaspers lead stretched to 23 points with 7:26 left in the second quarter. From there, the Saints began to find a groove on offense as Brown settled in. She would end up with 14 before the half, as Siena trailed 38-27 at the midway point.



Siena continued to chip away in the third and fourth quarters, pulling within three points with 4:07 to play as Anja Knoflach hit a three-pointer in transition. Despite hanging around after Manhattan hit shots down the stretch, Siena would get no closer than that.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. when they play host to the Marist Red Foxes at the UHY Center. The Saints will honor their seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s game.