Siena women’s basketball wins for a bigger cause

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On a night where they raised more than $4,300 in support of breast cancer awareness in the Capital Region, the Siena Women’s Basketball team also raised a win in the UHY Center. The Green and Gold defeated the Monmouth Hawks by a final score of 61-54 in the 21st annual Pink Zone game.

Reigning MAAC Co-Player of the Week Rayshel Brown led the Saints with an 18-point, 10 rebound performance for her first career double-double. Brown stuffed the stat sheet, also adding two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Senior Margo Peterson scored 16 points, going 4-for-5 from behind the three-point line. Fifth-year Selena Philoxy also had a strong showing with 12 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Both Brown and Philoxy were a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Graduate student Stella Clark was the top scorer of both teams, pouring in a game-high 21 points for the Hawks. Ariana Vanderhoop chipped in 10 points, while sophomore Belle Kranbuhl grabbed 13 rebounds and dished a team-high four assists.

After Monmouth scored the first five points of the game, the Saints used a 17-2 run into the second quarter to open a 14 point lead, 21-7. Thanks to the run, Siena kept a double-digit lead into the half, leading by 11, 32-21.

Peterson then came alive on offense to start the second half, as she scored Siena’s first 11 points of the second half to help open up a 17 point lead. Monmouth chipped away at the Siena lead, bringing it back to nine with 1:21 to play in the third before the Saints got a bucket from Philoxy to close the quarter.

Monmouth continued to push through the fourth quarter, finally getting within a possession after a three-pointer from Vanderhoop made it a three-point game, 57-54. However, the Saints held the Hawks scoreless the rest of the way as both DeAnna Winston and Selena Philoxy knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

The Saints return to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they play host to the Iona Gaels. The Saints will be celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day.