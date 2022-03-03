LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena women’s basketball team finished its final game at the UHY Center in one-sided fashion on Thursday night, defeating the Saint Peter’s Peacocks by a final score of 69-58. The Saints grabbed 51 rebounds, marking the second time this season they eclipsed the 50-rebound mark.



Freshman Valencia Fontenelle-Posson scored her first collegiate double-double going for 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ahniysha Jackson led all scorers with 14 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the free throw line. Freshman Anajah Brown fell a rebound short of her second double-double, scoring 11 points and nine rebounds. Fifth-year Rayshel Brown added 11 points and Selena Philocy chipped in 11 rebounds as well.



Saint Peter’s saw freshman Kassondra Brown score a game-high 28 points and grab 13 rebounds. Brown went 9-for-19 from the floor, while going 9-for-13 from the charity stripe. Kendrea Williams was the second top scorer for the Peacocks, putting in eight points.



Siena led from start to finish, as a pair of three’s off the jump from Anja Knoflach got things started. Despite a slow offensive start for the Saints, they held Saint Peter’s to just 20 points in the first half, including a seven spot in the first quarter. Leading 33-20 at the half, the Saints grew their lead to as many as 19 early in the second half.



The Green and Gold capitalized on multiple opportunities on the fast break, with Fontenelle-Posson leading that charge with a trio of fast break layups during the game. The final tally saw Siena score 16 points on the fast break to just four points for the Peacocks. Despite a late run from Saint Peter’s that saw them cut the Siena lead to seven with under a minute to play, Jackson shut the door at the free throw line.



Siena added 29 points off the bench, led by the 14 from Jackson. The Green and Gold saw eight of the nine players that saw the floor score points.



The Saints return to action this Saturday, Mar. 5 at 2 p.m. when they head to Monmouth for their final regular season game of the 2021-22 slate.