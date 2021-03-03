Siena women’s basketball series vs. Niagara cancelled

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team’s series against Niagara Thursday and Friday has been cancelled.

The Saints registered a positive COVID test among tier one personnel and while that individual wasn’t considered a close contact with others in tier one, the schools called the series off out of an abundance of caution. Siena will head into the MAAC Tournament with 11 games played. They are applying for the eligibility waiver for the NCAA Tournament.

“The players in our locker room are heartbroken to not have a senior day, to not have a chance to finish the regular season in our own gym was really tough,” head coach Ali Jaques said. “We’ve had obviously these moments before with this team, but this one stung a little bit differently.”

“We’ve got two games left of the regular season and now we’ve got none,” Jaques added. “And now the anticipation of the tournament, everybody has a lot of trepidation about that in our locker room because the person that tested positive, everybody automatically thinks am I next?

“Even if we have been safe and have been doing the right things, that’s the automatic thought. We can’t afford that if we’re going to get to Atlantic City.”

Coach Jaques said as of now they plan to play in the MAAC Tournament regardless of their waiver.