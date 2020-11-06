Siena women’s basketball selected sixth in MAAC preseason coaches’ poll

Loudonville, N.Y. — Despite the roller coaster ride that has been the year of 2020 so far, the Siena Women’s Basketball program is once again focused on starting a basketball season. On Thursday night, the MAAC released the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with the Saints coming out ranked sixth with a total of 65 points. In addition to the poll, senior guard Rayshel Brown and junior Amari Anthony were both named to the Preseason All-MAAC Third Team.

Selected at the top of the poll is the Manhattan Jaspers, as they pulled in 109 total points with five first place votes. Both Fairifield and Quinnipiac finished tied for second with 108 total points, with the Stags gaining the edge with four first place votes to the Bobcats’ two first place votes. Marist (82 points) and Iona (66 points) were picked fourth and fifth ahead of the Saints in sixth. Behind the Green and Gold would be the defending MAAC regular season champion Rider Broncs (61) in seventh and Monmouth (49) in eighth. Rounding out the poll would be Saint Peter’s (39), Niagara (20), and Canisius (19) ninth through 11th.

Ranked in the Top 25 in the MAAC last year in scoring, Brown return’s as the leading scorer from the Green and Gold a year ago. Averaging just under double-digits at 9.9 points per game, Brown also got the job done on defense as well. She averaged a solid 1.4 steals per game, which ranked 14th among all players in the MAAC. Brown also ranked third on the team in both minutes per game (26.8) and assists per game (1.4).

Now in her junior season, Anthony returns as the second leading scorer from last season’s team. Anthony averaged 9.7 points per game, and her 1.2 steals per game ranked 22nd in the MAAC. She also ranked 20th in the MAAC in minutes per game, averaging 30.6 per game over the course of the season. Along with classmate Margo Peterson, the duo ranked in the Top 20 in the league in three-point shooting per game. Anthony is one of four players to appear in all 31 games last season, and tied Brown for second on the team in field goal percentage (.421).

The Saints are coming off an 11-20 season with an 8-12 mark in the MAAC. The Green and Gold return four of their five starters from last season, including Anthony and Brown. Siena also returns roughly 75 percent of their scoring from last season, with Anthony and Brown leading the way in that category. Junior Tobulayefa Watts returns as the MAAC’s top shot blocker, averaging 2.2 blocks per game and setting the second-most blocked shots in a single season in program history with 69. As a group, the Green and Gold were strong at home in Loudonville last season, snagging a winning percentage (.538) while in the Alumni Recreation Center.

