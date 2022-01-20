Siena women’s basketball routs Rider, win fourth straight

Lawrenceville, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Siena Saints put on a show Thursday night, as they would rout the Rider Broncs by a final score of 82-44 in what is their largest margin of victory in 11 years. The victory is the fourth consecutive win for the Saints on the season, giving them a 4-2 mark in the MAAC.

The Saints win would be the biggest in program history since Jan. 14, 2011 when the Green and Gold defeated Niagara on the road by a final score of 77-37. The total tops the last time the Saints beat an opponent by more than 30 points, when they defeated Saint Peter’s 70-36 on Feb 25, 2018 in Loudonville. In addition, Siena would grab at least 50 rebounds in a game since their first-round game of the MAAC Tournament on Mar. 10, 2020 in a victory over Canisius.

Siena outrebounded the Broncs 53-29 on the game, with freshman Anajah Brown leading the way with 10. She would add 15 points to clinch her first career double-double. Junior Anja Knoflach poured in a team-high 19 points. Graduate Student DeAnna Winston scored 11 points while tossing out four assists.

Rider got a 12-point effort from Mikayla Firebaugh, who also dished two assists and added two steals. Lenaejha Evans scored 9 points, while Anna Ekerstedt collected six rebounds and five blocks.

Siena would get off to a fast start, hitting five of their first nine shots from the floor as Knoflach was a go-to-hand early with five points in the first five minutes. Anajah Brown would also step up in the second half of the quarter, scoring six points in the first frame. With a 17-7 lead in the final seconds, Firebaugh would hit a three to bring it to a 17-10 lead for the Green and Gold. The Saints would grab 15 rebounds to Rider’s six in the first 10 minutes.

Rider would ride Firebaugh’s three-pointer into the second, going on a 15-2 run to take a three-point lead, 22-19. A layup from Winston would break up the run to bring Siena back within one before the media timeout. From there, the Saints would unleash havoc on both ends of the floor, ending the half on a 19-4 run for their largest halftime lead of the season, 38-24.

Things continued to roll for the Saints through the third and fourth quarter as they mounted their lead with strong shooting and rebounding through the final whistle, leading by as many as 40 points during the second half.

The Green and Gold outscored Rider 16-0 on points off turnovers, while dominating the paint 40-16. Siena also outscored the Broncs 21-0 on second chance points, and 35-8 in bench points.

The Saints return to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they play host to the Fairfield Stags at the UHY Center.