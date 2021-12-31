Siena women’s basketball reschedules three games

by: Siena College Athletics

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s basketball has announced new dates for three MAAC matchups which were affected by COVID. The Saints’ home game vs. Niagara and road contests at both Iona and Manhattan have all been rescheduled following official MAAC approval of revisions made to the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball rescheduling policy.

The new Siena Women’s Basketball game dates for its three rescheduled games are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 10 at Iona – 2 PM (game was initially scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6)

Monday, Feb. 7 vs. Niagara – 7 PM (game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 14 at Manhattan – 7 PM (game was initially scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30)

Siena previously announced Wednesday that its games vs. Manhattan and Niagara would not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program. It was later determined that the Saints’ game at Iona, originally scheduled for Jan. 6, would also not be able to played as scheduled.

The next scheduled Siena Women’s Basketball game is Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Quinnipiac at 2 p.m. at the UHY Center. 

