Siena women’s basketball picks up first win of the season over Rider

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After nearly a month layoff between games, the offense didn’t seem like it needed to shake any rust off.

Siena had an offensive explosion in the first half, jumping out to an 18-point halftime lead over Rider. The Broncs stormed back, cutting the Saints lead to just two possessions late in the game, but an Isis Young triple put the game out of reach as Siena held on for a 73-64 win.

Young led the way for the Saints with a game-high 23 points while Raychel Brown added 16. Amari Anthony made her season debut and scored nine points in her first start.

Siena turns around for another 1 p.m. tip to finish the series against Rider tomorrow at the ARC.