Siena women’s basketball game vs. Canisius postponed

Buffalo, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from Canisius, Siena and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) have announced that Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the Saints and the Golden Griffins has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols and contact tracing among Tier 1 members of the Canisius women’s basketball program.

The status of Monday’s game between the two teams, set for 1 p.m., at the Koessler Athletic Center, will be determined later today as Canisius continues to work through COVID-19 protocol and further contact tracing within its program.

More information will be announced by the MAAC and both schools as it becomes available.