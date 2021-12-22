Siena women’s basketball game against Syracuse postponed

Syracuse, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women were unable to pick up their first win on Wednesday, but they didn’t fall to 0-10 either. They were hit with a COVID cancellation at the last minute.

Less than an hour before tipping off against Syracuse, the Saints learned a recent opponent — likely Rider, who they played Monday — had confirmed positive tests within their program. The Broncs paused team activities Wednesday afternoon.

Siena was warming up at the Carrier Dome when they found out, and both teams agreed to postpone the game out of an abundance of caution. The Saints are back in action at Manhattan for a MAAC showdown Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

