Jersey City, N.J. (NEWS10) — Senior Margo Peterson sank a new season-high 24 points and had a new career-high five steals as the Siena Saints fell in their opening game of a three-game road trip to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks by a final score of 70-59.



Saint Peter’s saw Kendrea Williams score a team-high 19 points, while Kassondra Brown scored a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Four Peacocks finished in double digit scoring. Kourtney Crane and Sky Castro each grabbed five rebounds. Saint Peter’s shot 43.4 percent from the field for the game.



Backing up Peterson’s performance was a 12-point, eight rebound night from fifth-year Selena Philoxy . Freshman Valencia Fontenelle-Posson scored 10 points, while fifth-year Rayshel Brown added in eight points and eight rebounds.



The Peacocks turned up the heat early, ending the first quarter on a 17-4 run and holding a 22-14 lead. Siena would combat that effort with a nice run of their own in the second quarter, pulling back within a score at 37-36 at the halfway point. However, the Saints would only score nine points in the third quarter as the Peacocks pulled away for the win.



Siena won the battle in the paint 34-22, while also scoring 14 points on the fast break.



The Saints return to action on Saturday, Feb. 12 when they head to Connecticut to take on the Fairfield Stags at 3:30 p.m.