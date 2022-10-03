LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Saints have bought into the motto of no days off as the 2022 season approaches next month. Sunday afternoon the Saints held their first Intersquad scrimmage and showed some flashes of what their potential could be.

The Saints held the scrimmage in front of family and some fans who were treated to some autographs from the team after the scrimmage. Head coach Jim Jabir was excited about the way his team played, while also lamenting that getting better is still a top priority for his team.

“I was really pleased with their skill, their energy and you know they’re really coachable kids we just have to figure out how to play and so the purpose of these kind of things is to mess up and see where you have get better,” Jabir said. “Taking care of the basketball, making better decisions. Defensive we got to get to a better place you know more intensity, forcing the offense to do what we want.”

Some of the players that shined during the scrimmage was Watervliet native Ahniysha “Baby” Jackson and sophomore forward Anajah Brown, who coach Jabir described as a vocal leader on the court.