Siena women’s basketball begins new era, led by familiar face

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer workouts are underway for the Siena women’s basketball team, beginning a new era led by a familiar face.

The workouts, which started last week, are the first led by new head coach Jim Jabir. Even though it’s his first season, Jabir is no stranger to Siena. He spent 3 of his 33 seasons as a head coach with the Saints from 1987-1990. Siena tallied a 50-29 record during his tenure.

Jabir has also coached Buffalo State, Marquette University, Providence College, the University of Dayton, and most recently Florida Atlantic University.

Jabir is using this time to lay the groundwork for his program’s culture. He says, “Trying to build a work ethic. Everyone talks about chemistry, we’re trying to develop a chemistry.”

Jabir believes that with some work, the program is close to reaching new heights. He says, “The ability to finish something successfully is important to teach and to learn, so we’re trying to teach them how to win. We haven’t been able to get over the hump and I think we have enough talent this year to do that.”

The players have bought in. Graduate guard Rayshel Brown says, “He’s asking us to go hard and pay attention to the little things and once we listen to those little things that he’s telling us, those minor things, I think we’ll be fine.”

Former Guilderland standout, current freshman guard Valencia Fontenelle-Posson adds, “We have to focus on the little things and we have to be there for each other and we all have to play together as a team and work hard every second that we’re on the court so we can execute in the future.”

The Saints are looking to build on a 4-9 season last year.