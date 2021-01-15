Siena women’s basketball back on pause

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Siena women’s basketball team is back on pause for the third time in the last two months due to a positive COVID-19 test among the program’s Tier I personnel, according to an athletic department spokesperson.

The team announced Friday two hours before it was supposed to tip off against Quinnipiac, that its series against the Bobcats has been postponed.

This is the latest setback for the Saints, who swept Rider after being released from their previous quarantine. Prior to that successful series, in discussing the constant scheduling changes and risk of being shut down, head coach Ali Jaques said, “It’s really hard… It’s like playing Russian roulette at times.”

A department spokesperson said the team is slated to miss the next two weeks, due to MAAC protocols. That will presumably affect the series against Monmouth as well currently scheduled for Jan. 22-23, but the team is waiting on directive from the league regarding scheduling changes.

