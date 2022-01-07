Siena women’s basketball announces roster changes

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jim Jabir has announced that senior Tobulayefa Watts and freshman Chiron Rose are no longer members of the program. Watts is on track to graduate from Siena College prior to the start of the spring semester, while Rose has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“We’d like to thank Lala for the contributions she has made to the program the past four seasons,” said Jabir. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors, and have offered her our full support in helping her with whatever she needs to achieve her goals. We support Chiron’s personal decision to not continue her studies at Siena, and we wish her the best.”

Watts has appeared in all nine games to date for the Saints this season, averaging 2.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game. The Jenkins, Kentucky native appeared in 79 career games, averaging 3.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and currently ranks seventh all-time in program history with 109 total blocks.

A native of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Rose did not see any action for the Saints this season. Rose leaves Siena in good academic standing.