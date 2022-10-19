LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference released their preseason coaches’ poll and Preseason All-MAAC teams on Tuesday night, as the Saints were picked in a tie for ninth of 11 teams in the poll with Canisius.



Selected to the top spot in the poll was four-time MAAC Champion Quinnipiac University Bobcats, who garnered eight of the 11 possible first-place votes and finished with 117 points. The Manhattan Jaspers were voted to finish second, as they earned three first-place votes and finished with 112 total points after appearing in last season’s MAAC Championship game. Coming in third and fourth would be Niagara, who earned 94 points, and Fairfield. Fairfield, last season’s regular season and MAAC Tournament Champions, earned 74 points.



Closing out the top-five was the Iona Gaels picking up 71 points while Marist and Rider tied for sixth with 62 points apiece. Newcomer to the MAAC, Mount St. Mary’s, was selected eighth with 43 points. The Saints and Golden Griffins came in a tie for ninth with 39 points apiece, with Saint Peter’s rounding out the poll in 11th with 13 total points.



Earning MAAC Preseason Player of the Year was Manhattan’s Dee Dee Davis. Joining Davis on the Preseason All-MAAC First Team were Mikala Morris and Mackenzie DeWees of Quinnipiac, with DeWees a unanimous first team selection. Niagara’s Angel Parker was once again a first team selection as well, also earning a unanimous tag for the first time in her career. Iona’s Juana Camilion was the fifth and final selection to the first team.



The Preseason All-MAAC Second Team includes Dani Haskell of Canisius, Callie Cavanaugh of Fairfield, Katsia Athias of Iona, Brazil Harvey-Carr of Manhattan, and Aaliyah Parker of Niagara.



On the All-MAAC Third Teamwas six selections, starting with Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer of Marist, Andrea Hernangomez of Fairfield, Michaela Harrison of Mount St. Mary’s, Rose Caverly from Quinnipiac, and Makayla Firebaugh of Rider.



Siena posted a 10-19 overall record last season, and finished fifth in the MAAC with a 10-10 league mark. The Saints return just five letterwinners while welcoming eight newcomers – including six true freshmen – to a squad searching to build off of their success in Jabir’s first year at the helm of the program since 1990.



