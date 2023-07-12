LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena women’s basketball team made a huge jump last year, falling one point shy of a MAAC Championship appearance. Now they’re looking to make another leap, and that process is already underway.

The Saints are currently holding their summer workouts. They have 10 of their 15 players, with the other five currently playing internationally.

The Saints are looking to bridge their success from last season to the upcoming season with this summer work. “We want to build on last year,” said head coach Jim Jabir. “We had a lot of success. We set up a lot of good habits and I think the kids have grown a lot. Last year we wanted to teach them how to play, not necessarily give them a bunch of plays. Now we’re starting to see some payoff on that so it’s just a matter of building on that and continuing to grow, while incorporating the new kids.”

Junior guard and Guilderland grad Valencia Fontenelle-Posson says it’s all about one thing for the Saints in making their leap: consistency. “Coach Jim said earlier at practice today, ‘What separates good teams and great teams is consistency,'” said Fontenelle-Posson. “We can’t have a good day then a mediocre day and then a really good day, we need to have a standard of great days. I feel like that’s what we’re looking at right now and working towards.”