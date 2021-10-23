Siena women hold media day as they prep for November 6 exhibition

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Jim Jabir represents an old era of Siena women’s basketball, his return to the sidelines this season ushers in a new era for the Saints with six new faces.

Jabir inherited five freshmen he hopes can contribute right away, along with junior transfer Anja Knoflach. That freshman group includes former Guilderland star Valencia Fontenelle Posson.

Jabir said he loves the versatility of this group and believes they have the size, athleticism and shooting to be a threat right away in the MAAC.

“Usually when you take over a program, you’re inheriting a lot of problems,” Jabir said. “And these guys, they’re not a problem. They’re great to be around. I love coming to practice every day.”

“They’ve really bought in and they care a lot about what we’re doing,” Jabir said. “I’m really really proud of them and grateful to have the chance to coach them and I just hope that we can figure out so we can give them the best experience and they can put another banner up on the wall.”

The Saints will take the floor in an exhibition November 6th.