LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Led by fifth-years Rayshel Brown and Selena Philoxy, the Siena Women’s Basketball team found their way to victory on Saturday evening as they defeated the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 59-45 on Senior Day. The win clinched Siena’s first regular season sweep over Marist since the 2003-04 season.

Brown fell one rebound shy of her second double-double of the season, finishing with a team-high 13 points and nine rebounds. Philoxy collected another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of work. Siena featured nine different scorers in the ballgame, as the Saints outscored the Red Foxes 30-18 in the paint.

Trinasia Kennedy led Marist with 13 points and seven rebounds, with Kendall Krick also in double-figures with 11 points. Anabel Ellison tossed out a team-high seven assists.

After a slow start at the start of both halves, the Saints were able to put together strong second and fourth quarters defensively, holding Marist to just 15 combined points between the second and fourth quarters alone. With a slight lead at the half, Siena gave it up in the third going cold from the field. The Saints scored just four points in the third quarter, allowing Marist to hold a slim 38-37 lead.

Siena found their groove on offense in the fourth, putting up 22 total points for their best 10 minute run of the game. At the same time, the Saints held the Red Foxes to just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting from the field in the final quarter as they pulled away for the double-digit win.

The Green and Gold took advantage of their opportunities on the boards, outrebounding Marist 48-36 for the game and converting 15 second chance points. Siena also received 20 points off the bench, including five apiece from local products Valencia Fontenelle-Posson and Ahniysha Jackson.

The Saints return to action on Thursday, Feb. 24 when they play host to Canisius at the UHY Center beginning at 7 p.m.