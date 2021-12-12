Siena wins National Collegiate Rugby Small College Challenge Championship

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As temperatures continue to drop, COVID numbers are doing the polar opposite in New York, especially Upstate. Leading Governor Kathy Hochul to require masks for all indoor public spaces or allow those spaces to institute a proof of vaccination requirement. But not both.

“It is very tough for us business owners because of the predicament that we are in, having to choose a side: option A or option B," says Matthew Doheny, who runs ABC Fitness in Latham, "you know we are going to upset some people, it’s just how many people are you going to upset. And also, financially the risk that we’re taking. No matter which side you choose, we're going to take a major setback financially during our busiest time of the year.”