Siena wins National Collegiate Rugby Small College Challenge Championship

HOUSTON, T.X. (NEWS10) — In just their first year at the varsity level, the Siena rugby team is taking home a national championship from Houston.
Siena topped Wayne State 25-20 in the National Collegiate Rugby Small College Challenge Championship. Freshman Brennan Grove took advantage of a Wayne State mistake for what stood as the game-winning try.
