Siena unveils men’s basketball ticket options, should NYS allow fans at games

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Athletics is optimistic that fans will be allowed to attend men’s basketball games this winter at the Times Union Center. Siena also fully realizes that in order to have spectators at games, approval would first need to be granted by the State of New York. With seating capacity needing to be limited to comply with physical distancing protocols, the surest way to secure admission will be by renewing or purchasing new 2020-21 Siena Basketball season tickets no later than October 30.

Siena has carefully crafted season ticket options which offer fans maximum flexibility. The health and safety of student athletes, coaches, staff, and fans is the top priority, and Siena has been working diligently with the Times Union Center to both develop and implement protocols which will provide spectators with an enjoyable experience in a safe and comfortable atmosphere for all, should fans be allowed at games.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference previously announced that fans will not be allowed to attend games until Dec. 23, at which point the MAAC Basketball Working Group will review the policy in accordance with amended local and state regulations. Siena remains hopeful that fans will be allowed to attend games come the start of the New Year. The Saints are slated to play a total of seven home games spanning January, February, and March, all of which are currently scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays. The amended season ticket model reflects pricing for a seven-game home schedule.

Season tickets in the center five sections on each side of the lower bowl (103-107, 118-122) – as well as the first 10 rows of the center five sections on each side of the second level (205-209, 227-231) – are affordably priced at just $175. Season tickets can also be purchased in the outer sections of the lower bowl (101, 102, 108-117, 123-130) for only $125. A limited amount of premium seats remain available to be purchased by directly contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center.

Should there be a disruption to the scheduling of any of Siena’s home games following the start of the New Year, options are available for season ticket holders to either transfer the value of their impacted tickets to the 2021-22 season, transfer all or a portion of the value of tickets to the Saints Alive! Athletic Fund which supports Siena’s more than 350 student athletes and coaches (may be tax deductible), or request a full refund for impacted game(s) tickets. Premium seat partners also have the option to transfer all or a portion of the value of their tickets and seat donation to the Saints Alive! Athletic Fund.

Those who have already purchased 2020-21 Siena Men’s Basketball season tickets and paid their invoice in full have the option to be fully reimbursed for the difference, use the difference as a deposit towards 2021-22 season tickets, or donate the difference to the Saints Alive! Athletic Fund.

Fans who wish to have the opportunity to attend Siena Basketball games this season are strongly encouraged to either renew or purchase new season tickets no later than October 30. The Siena Fan Relations Management Center will begin the process of seating season ticket holders following strict social distancing protocols at the beginning of November.

Fans looking to renew or purchase new season tickets can conveniently do so by contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center by phone at (518) 487-2202, which now includes a text option, by e-mail at sienatickets2@siena.edu, or online at sienasaints.com/tickets.



Additionally, Siena is transitioning to the use of mobile tickets this season. Mobile tickets are the safest, easiest, and most flexible and convenient way to both utilize and transfer tickets. They reduce the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit, or forgotten tickets, and allow for contactless entry into the Times Union Center which is of greatly added benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans who do not have access to a smartphone will be able to work with the Siena Fan Relations Management Center on an alternate delivery method for their tickets.

Excitement entering the 2020-21 season surrounding the reigning MAAC Champions is at a fever pitch. The Saints are set to welcome back three starters from last year’s title-winning squad which posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 mark in the MAAC, highlighted by the return of First Team All-MAAC selections Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett (Player of the Year). Siena is also set to welcome 10 talented newcomers to this year’s squad including five transfers and four true freshmen, as they look to build upon the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak of 10 games, and an unblemished 14-0 record at the Times Union Center from a season ago.