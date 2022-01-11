Siena, UAlbany announce return of Albany Cup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Cup is back. Siena College and the University at Albany confirmed the return of the premiere Capital Region men’s basketball series at a joint press conference Tuesday at 677 Prime. The three-year agreement tips off with a rekindling of the rivalry between the crosstown foes at the newly renamed MVP Arena next season.

“We’re excited to bring back the Albany Cup,” said Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio. “Capital Region fans have shown a great affinity for this game, and we’re thrilled to renew the series. The Albany Cup is an opportunity to showcase that college basketball is widely embraced in the Capital Region.”

The three-year series commences with a neutral site matchup at MVP Arena during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The game date, as well as ticket information for next season’s matchup, will be announced at a later date. UAlbany will host the Albany Cup at SEFCU Arena in 2023-24, with the rivalry returning to MVP Arena for a Siena home game in 2024-25.

“We are very excited to welcome back the Albany Cup rivalry,” commented University at Albany Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “This is a premiere sporting event in Upstate New York, and I know basketball fans throughout the Capital Region share our enthusiasm for its return. I’d like to thank Siena, John D’Argenio, Carmen Maciariello, and Dwayne Killings for their shared commitment in renewing our rivalry.”

Siena and UAlbany met for 17 consecutive seasons in the Albany Cup from 2001-17, following the Great Danes’ elevation to the Division I level. The Saints hold a 10-7 advantage in the Albany Cup, with UAlbany capturing the most recent meeting 74-69 on Dec. 9, 2017. Of the 17 meetings, 11 have been decided by single-digits, including three in overtime.

“We are happy to have this game back, for our fans and for the entire Capital Region,” remarked Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello. “It took a collaborative effort on both sides to get this game scheduled. We have a very loyal and passionate fan base, and I know that they will be excited for the return of this series.”

Overall, Siena and UAlbany have met 54 previous times, with the Saints holding a 30-24 advantage. Siena captured the first-ever meeting between the programs by a score of 52-45 on Jan. 5, 1940 in Albany.

“What a tremendous moment this is for the city of Albany,” noted UAlbany Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dwayne Killings. “When I arrived in town, I could feel the hunger and desire for this game from everyone that I met. I can’t wait to have a sea of Purple and Gold in both SEFCU Arena and MVP Arena as we take on Siena. This is truly what makes college basketball special, when you reward your student athletes with city rivalries and memorable moments. This game will not only impact and engage our campuses and alumni networks, but the entire Capital Region will have to pick a side for one night! Thank you to Mark Benson and John D’Argenio for making this happen.”