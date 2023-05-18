ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Cup is moving back to MVP Arena this winter. The crosstown rivals have mutually agreed to flip venues for the final two matchups of the three-year men’s basketball agreement, with Siena now set to host a true home game vs. UAlbany for this coming season’s installment on Sunday, Nov. 26, at MVP Arena.

The three-year agreement – which tipped off with a neutral site matchup at MVP Arena last November – initially featured the series continuing with a UAlbany home game during the 2023-24 season, followed by a true Siena home game at MVP Arena in 2024-25. However, out of an abundance of caution due to the arena renovation on UAlbany’s campus, the programs agreed to exchange home games for the next two seasons. The renovation is still scheduled for completion by mid-November of 2023.

Individual game tickets to this year’s Albany Cup at MVP Arena will go on-sale this fall.

Following a five-year break in the series, the crosstown foes rekindled their rivalry with the Saints prevailing 75-62 in a neutral site showdown on Nov. 12 at MVP Arena. Siena and UAlbany had previously met for 17 consecutive seasons in the Albany Cup from 2001-17, following the Great Danes’ elevation to the Division I level. The Saints hold an 11-7 edge in the Albany Cup, and a 31-24 all-time advantage between the Capital Region rivals dating back to 1940. The Great Danes have won six of the last nine matchups.