Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena men’s basketball welcomed Iona into the MVP Arena Friday night just as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for fans, giving the Saints a raucous crowd behind them to face the top team in the MAAC.

The Saints and Gaels played back and forth for the first 20 minutes, eventually coming to a 24 all stalemate at the break. Iona took charge out of the gate in the second half, building a 40-30 lead midway through the second half, but then the Saints rallied from there.

Led by a game-high 21 points from Anthony Gaines — who was held scoreless in the first meeting between these two teams — Siena came all the way back to defeat Iona 70-64 at home Friday night. Hear what head coach Carmen Maciariello and players Anthony Gaines and Jackson Stormo had to say about the big win in the full press conference below:

The Saints now have a quick turnaround as they head to Lawrenceville Sunday to take on Rider at 1 p.m.