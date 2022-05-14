BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After putting together a run of resiliency that has very rarely been accomplished in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Siena Softball (32-23) saw its 2022 season come to a close in game one of the 2022 MAAC Softball Championship Finals Saturday morning. The #3 seed Saints fell to Regular Season Champion and top seeded Canisius (32-16),4-0, at the Demske Sports Complex in Buffalo, New York, taking its second loss of the tournament after winning four straight elimination games.



The Saints entered the morning needing to win a pair of games after having played five over the last three days, with the Golden Griffins taking part in their third contest in as many days. Canisius took hold of the game defensively from the start led by a near-flawless performance from 2022 MAAC Tournament MVP Megan Giese, who tossed five and two-thirds perfect innings and allowed just three hits en-route to a complete game shutout win.



Canisius also got its offense going early, with a single down the left field line giving them a lead in the home half of the first. Senior pitcher Ava Fitzmaurice (10-7) settled in thereafter with two-and-a-half scoreless innings following, but lasted just three and one-third innings before the Griffs struck again. Canisius forced a pitching change in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double and a pair of RBI singles adding insurance.



With freshman Adriana Romano taking the circle to toss what would be two-and-two-thirds innings with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed, Siena found its prime offensive opportunity in the top of the sixth. The Saints ended Giese’s perfect game bid and got runners on first and second, but could not cash in. sophomore Isabella Pardo , junior Jocelyn Ulrich , and senior Sabrina Vargas each recorded hits for the Saints.



Canisius won its 13th overall MAAC Title and its first since 2009 with the victory. Following the conclusion of the game, Siena’s Pardo, sophomore Mikala Fletcher , and Romano were all named to the 2022 MAAC Championship All-Tournament Team, marking the first time since 2015 that the Saints have had All-Tournament Team members, and the most members ever to be selected from Siena.



Siena’s season ends after setting the single-season program record for wins and advancing to the MAAC Championship Finals for the first time ever.