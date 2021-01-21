Siena softball gears up for 2021 season with 40-game slate

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After having its 2020 season unexpectedly cut short, Siena Softball is back in full force for its 46th varsity campaign. The Saints released their Spring 2021 schedule Thursday afternoon, which includes 40 regular season contests against MAAC opponents. Siena will embark on this season’s schedule with a brand-new coaching staff, headlined by first year Head Coach Casey Bump.

“We as a coaching staff couldn’t be more excited to start playing in March,” Coach Bump said. “Our players have waited nearly a year for this and deserve every minute of it.”

Following the approval of spring competition schedules by the MAAC Council of Presidents earlier this week, Siena will compete in a 40-game, league-only slate beginning the third weekend of March. The regular season schedule will consist of 10 four-game series with other MAAC opponents in the form of doubleheaders, culminating with a four-team postseason tournament in May. Siena will host a program-record 18 home games at the Siena Softball Field during the upcoming season.

The Green and Gold will kick off 2021 with a four-game road weekend series at Fairfield March 20-21, marking the first time since 2012 that they will begin a season in the month of March and the latest overall start to a campaign since 2002.

The team’s home slate will commence the following weekend when they begin a 12-game homestand by hosting Iona March 27-28. Rider will come to town the following weekend (April 2-3) for a four-game series, while Canisius will make the trip from Buffalo for a pair of mid-week doubleheaders April 13-14.

The Saints will head back out on the road for a 12-game trip thereafter, visiting MAAC foes Saint Peter’s (April 17-18), Niagara (April 20-21) and Manhattan (April 24-25).

Following a mid-week doubleheader with I-87 rival Marist on April 28, The Saints will take one final six-game road trip to begin the month of May, visiting Quinnipiac May 1-2 and the Red Foxes in Poughkeepsie on May 5. Siena’s regular season slate will conclude May 7-8 with a home weekend series against 2019 MAAC Champion Monmouth at the Siena Softball Field.

The 2021 MAAC Tournament will be held May 14-16 at the home field of the number one seed and will consist of the top four teams following regular season play.

Siena concluded its shortened 2020 season with a 3-10 overall record, with no conference contests being played. The Saints are expected to return seven starters and 16 total letterwinners from last season, including 2019 Second Team All-MAAC performers Maddie McMahon and Isabelle DeChiaro.