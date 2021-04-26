Siena soccer takes confidence to NCAA tournament

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — The Siena women’s soccer team left from campus this afternoon on what senior captain Deanna Lomino is calling a “business trip”. The Saints have had time for the excitement of the MAAC Championship to die down, and are setting their sights on making history at the NCAA tournament.

No MAAC team has ever won its first-round game, but that negative baggage wasn’t loaded into the bottom of the bus. Instead, the Saints only packed their positive energy, as they prepare to face Arizona State on Wednesday, a Pac-12 program receiving votes in the national rankings.

“One of our strengths has been our confidence, and our great attitude, our support of each other,” said head coach Steve Karbowski. “If we can regain that attitude we had during the MAAC championship run, we’re going to be in good shape going down there.”

Junior goalkeeper Leslie Adams added, “If we have the same mentality we had — we said we were not losing Friday and we didn’t — if we have that same mentality going into Wednesday, we will more than compete with them.”

Unbeaten Siena squares off against the Sun Devils at noon on Wednesday.