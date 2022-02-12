Durham, N.H. (NEWS10) — The Siena Women’s Lacrosse team came out and began their 2022 season with a bang, as they scored 18 total goals in an 18-6 victory over the University of New Hampshire Wildcats Saturday afternoon. Fifth year Nicole McNeely scored three goals and dished three assists, eclipsing the 100-goal plateau for her career. She would become the sixth player in program history to reach the benchmark.



In addition to the win, head coach Abigail Rehfuss became the program’s all-time winningest coach, reaching 32 total wins and passing Andrea Duffy for the mark.



Along with McNeely’s six point, both freshman Jordan Bentley and Meghan Decker each record four points with three goals and an assist apiece. Freshman Grace Dobrzynski and redshirt senior Kelsey Lane also scored hat tricks, while Bentley also grabbed seven draw controls.



Liv Dunn scored a goal and two assists for three points to lead the way for New Hampshire. Mackenzie MacEachern and Emily Curtis each added two points apiece, with Curtis scoring off of the free position.



New Hampshire grabbed the first goal of the game before the Saints woke up and began scoring goals. With the score 1-0, Siena would score four unanswered goals led by Dobrzynski scoring the first goal of the season. The Green and Gold would then score seven goals in the second quarter, the most of any quarter in the game. That led to an 11-5 lead at the half.



After Emily Curtis scored the opening goal of the second half for New Hampshire in the third quarter, the Siena defense shut down the Wildcats for the rest of the game. The Saints would score seven unanswered goals to shut the door in Durham.



The Saints return to action next Friday, Feb. 18 when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pitt Panthers at 5 p.m.