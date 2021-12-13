Siena rugby comes home champions

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena rugby came home with a cup. The Saints are national champions in just their first varsity season.

Siena beat Wayne State 25-20 in the Small College Championship in Houston. The grind of making the transition from club to varsity before this season ended with the ultimate pay-off. “When the whistle went it was like, this hard work just paid off and we finally reached the goal that we wanted to,” said sophomore captain Isaac Frost. “Everyone was hugging. It was like, seeing a side of people you’ve never seen before but it was really special to share that with all the boys. Everyone at home watching, the support was immense from everyone around the world, really.”

While the team had lofty goals, they managed to exceed them. “As a coaching group we were very confident we had a special group here, a special group of players,” said rugby coordinator Greg Matthew. “Like we said, it was a stretch goal to make the national championship, but to win it is really truly special.”