Siena relying on new faces to carry scoring load

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena men’s basketball held media day Monday as they’re just a week away from their first exhibition game against Saint Rose. With a ton of new faces, there’s a lot to figure out about the Saints.

Mainstays like Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper over the past few seasons are gone. With them went a combined 27 points per game. Along with the departure of Jordan King at 12.2 points per game, the Saints lost their top three scorers from last season.

So when this Siena offense really needs a bucket, who will they go to this year?

“Last year too when we needed buckets we would be able to go to Jackson [Stormo] down low and be able to play inside out,” head coach Carmen Maciariello said.

“So I think between him and Anthony Gaines they’re going to be two guys that we have to make sure that they’re touching the ball multiple times within each possession,” Maciariello said.

“That’s if we have to kind of slow down and execute in the half court,” Maciariello said. “But like I said I want to be able to get up and down and let the ball do the talking and have guys move with pace and cut with purpose.”

“I always want as much scoring responsibility as I can but we have a lot of pieces on this team and we have a lot of guys who we’re looking to get shots for, and a lot of guys who fit really well into our offense,” senior forward Jackson Stormo said. “So we definitely have a well-rounded team.”

The Saints were 4th in scoring and 1st in field goal percentage in the MAAC last year, but lost 80 percent of their scoring from last year’s roster.