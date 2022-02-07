Siena play-by-play voice puts profession over Bengals fandom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you tuned into the Siena men’s basketball game against Quinnipiac on January 30th, you heard Robert Lee on the call. What you didn’t hear was the struggle of a diehard Bengals fan missing his team’s chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Robert Lee has been calling Siena basketball games for 20 years, but this game was like no other. “It was nerve-racking,” said Lee.

Lee was born and raised a Bengals fan in Cincinnati. “One of my first memories is 1988 or 89 when they lost the Super Bowl to the 49ers,” Lee said. “You don’t think at that point that’s the last time they’re going to be in the Super Bowl for three decades.”

So when Lee found out the end of the Siena game he was assigned to would overlap with the beginning of the Bengals AFC championship game, their first since 1989, there was an instant conflict. “Mike Demos, who’s the SID at Siena offered that I could skip the game if I wanted,” said Lee. “I said ‘No that’s okay, I’ll do the game.”

In addition to his play-by-play duties, his duties as a father played a role. Lee’s daughter was a part of the dance clinic at halftime.

Lee was able to stay in the loop. “The audio guy sitting next to me had the game on his phone and I wasn’t really watching it but during commercials I would watch,” Lee said.

When the Chiefs went up 21-3, it didn’t look good. “I was just like, unbelievable. This is gonna be the end here.”

The Siena game ended in time for Lee to watch Eli Apple’s touchdown saving play before the half, as he relocated to the Albany Stadium restaurant inside the arena. “They’re like, ‘Oh we’re closing at 6.’ And I was just like, ‘You’re not closing at 6.’ The game went to overtime, I’m like, ‘I’m never coming back if you don’t stay open until like 6:15.’ To their credit they did, they graciously welcomed us until the end of the game.”

After a stressful 4th quarter and overtime, the Bengals punched their ticket to take on the Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Lee’s prediction for the game? “It’s got to be a field goal Bengals win right? At the buzzer, that’s the way it’s been. I’ll call it Bengals 31, Rams 28.”

If the underdog Bengals can do the unexpected and bring Cincinnati the Lombardi trophy, Lee is prepared to let his emotions out. “I’m a big crier to be honest with you,” said Lee. “I’m not afraid to say that and I will be weeping uncontrollably if they win, and I’m looking forward to it.”