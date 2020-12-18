Siena pauses team activities, Gary Harris, Jr. enters transfer portal

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball has paused team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results stemming from the program’s Tier 1 personnel. The Saints’ upcoming games against Drexel (Dec. 22), Canisius (Dec. 26, 27), and Towson (Dec. 29) have been postponed.

“Obviously this is disappointing for our team and our loyal fans, but we must put the health and well-being of our student athletes above everything else,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello. “The team has been working hard, and this is just another obstacle that we will overcome. We can’t wait to get back on the court and play Siena Basketball.”

The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic has been the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena has notified the Albany County Department of Health, and is in adherence with New York State and the College’s COVID-19 protocols. The individuals who tested positive have been isolated, and appropriate Tier 1 contacts have been quarantined.



Siena Athletics has maintained strict compliance with NCAA and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference adopted COVID-19 guidance, as well as local Department of Health protocols.

The program also announced Friday that sophomore guard Gary Harris, Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Los Angeles, California native appeared in all 30 games while making 15 starts last season, and averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds spanning 19.3 minutes. Harris departs Siena in good academic standing.

“We thank Gary for his contributions to the program,” said Maciariello. “We are facing unprecedented and challenging times, and being closer to home is what’s best for Gary at this moment.”