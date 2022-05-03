Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s lacrosse opens the MAAC semifinals Friday at home with an opponent they’re all too familiar with: Fairfield.

The saints beat the stags last month, but have fallen to Fairfield in each of the last two MAAC championships.

“I think just knowing that we have beat Fairfield in the past is just a great reminder that we have so much capability to do this, we just have to keep reminding ourselves of how talented we are,” senior midfield Mary Soures said.

“I think Fairfield for us is we were successful against them earlier this season here at home and I think we’re set up to enjoy the same success this Friday,” head coach Abigail Rehfuss said.

The Saints and Stags meet at noon on Friday at Hickey Field.