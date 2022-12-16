LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Siena Family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former men’s basketball head coach Louis Orr, who passed away Thursday at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer. Orr served as the head coach of the Saints during the 2000-01 season, leading Siena to a share of a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship in his lone season at the helm.



“I will always remember the humility and honor that Coach lived with,” said Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello , who played for Orr in his only season suiting up for the Saints. “His compassion for all people and his spirit of giving all he had to us, his family, and his friends, was truly special. He was a man of God who lived with a purpose to help others. We love you, Coach.”



Named the 12th head coach in Siena Basketball history on Apr. 24, 2000, Orr guided the Saints to a share of the 2000-01 MAAC Regular Season Championship in his only season leading the program. Siena achieved a 20-11 overall record, and finished in a three-way tie for first place in the MAAC Standings with a 12-6 league mark.



“Louis was one of the most outstanding people that I have ever known in collegiate athletics,” noted Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D’Argenio, who appointed Orr to lead the Saints in 2000. “His commitment to faith, his family, his players, and his coaches always came first. I appreciated his time at Siena, the perspective that he provided, that he instilled our student athletes with a sense of purpose, and the MAAC Regular Season Championship that he coached our team to. There aren’t many regrets that I have from my long career working in collegiate athletics, but one that I do have is that I didn’t get to work longer with Louis Orr.”



Siena was the first collegiate head coaching job for Orr, who went on to also serve as the head coach at both Seton Hall (2001-06) and Bowling Green (2007-14). He was a two-time conference Coach of the Year (2003, 2009), and led Seton Hall to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2004, 2006). Orr, who first entered the collegiate coaching ranks as an assistant at Xavier (1991-94) before moving on to both Providence (1994-96) and his alma mater, Syracuse (1996-00), spent the past six years on staff for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.



“Louis made an incredible impact in my life and countless others by living with purpose and gratitude in all that he did,” reflected the College of Saint Rose Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and longtime Siena Athletics administrator Lori Anctil. The former Lori Perillo, she served as the academic advisor during Orr’s season at Siena, before joining him as his director of basketball operations throughout his tenure at Seton Hall. “I always appreciated his devotion to God, his love for his family and friends, how he treated people, and the dreams that he filled for the young men he’s coached over the years. Louis will be missed, but I am comforted in knowing that his legacy, love, and light will continue to carry on and shine bright for us all.”



The 29th pick in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, Orr played eight seasons professionally with both the Pacers (1980-82) and New York Knicks (1982-88). He averaged career-highs in both points (12.7) and rebounds (4.9) with the 1984-85 Knicks, and scored over 5,500 career points in his NBA career.



A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Orr starred at Syracuse from 1976-80 where he paired with teammate Roosevelt Bouie to form the famed “Louie and Bouie” Show. A 1980 First Team All-BIG EAST selection, Orr scored 1,487 career points while achieving a four-year collegiate record of 100-18 (.847), highlighted by four NCAA Tournament appearances including a pair of Sweet Sixteens. Orr had his No. 55 jersey retired by Syracuse along with Bouie’s No. 50 in a dual ceremony on Feb. 21, 2015.



Orr is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Yvette, his daughter Monica, son Chauncey, and grandsons Isaiah and Nasir.