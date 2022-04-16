Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Trailing by a score of 9-1 early in the second quarter, the Siena Men’s Lacrosse team chipped away and completed their biggest comeback this decade in a 14-11 victory over the previously undefeated MAAC frontrunner St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Siena allowed just the two second half scores, all while scoring seven goals in the final 15 minutes. The Saints ended the game on a 13-2 run.



Graduate student Jack Kiernan collected seven points on four goals and three assists. Freshman Pratt Reynolds scored three times, all in the fourth quarter, along with sophomore defender Sean Jeffrey . The trio of goals from Jeffrey were the first collegiate goals of his career. Nick Pepe also scored twice, with Seth Van Schepen recording two assists. Freshman Sean Miller came up big in the faceoff X, going 10-for-17 on the game – including winning six of nine in the fourth quarter.



The Bonnies got four-point efforts from Jake Rosa and Jackson Rose, with Rose coring four times and Rosa getting three goals and an assist. Sean Westly recorded a trio of points with a goal and two assists. The Bonnies featured three other scorers, while goalkeeper Brett Dobson made 17 saves in the cage.



It was all St. Bonaventure off the start, as they scored seven unanswered goals in the first quarter before Kiernan got the Saints on the board with a man-up goal to make it 7-1 after 15 minutes of play. The Bonnies then scored the first two goals of the second quarter, opening up a 9-1 lead with 10:41 on the clock. Both sides kept one another off the board until the 36 second mark, when Kiernan struck again to make it 9-2. Jeffrey then scored off the faceoff just eight seconds later to make it a 9-3 score at the half.



The Siena momentum continued into the third, as a pair of goals from Kiernan and Pepe brought things to 9-5 with 10:28 to play in the third. A goal from Austin Blumbergs put the Bonnies into double-digits at 10-5. Then, with 4:21 to play in the third, a goal from Tyler Menniti that made the game 10-6 opened up the flood gates for the Saints.



Menniti’s goal marked the first of a 6-0 run, capped by a go-ahead goal from Nick Pepe with 7:45 to play in the fourth gave the Saints their first lead of the day at 11-10. The Bonnies quickly evened things up less than a minute later to make it an 11-all tie once again. From that point, Reynolds came alive for the Saints, scoring his second and third goals of the day sandwiched around Jeffrey’s third of the day as the Saints put the game away for the 14-11 win.



Siena outshot the Bonnies 52-32, with a 31-20 margin in shots on goal. The Bonnies turned the ball over 19 times, as Siena held them to just 11-for-17 on clears. The Saints won the ground ball battle 35-25.