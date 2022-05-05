Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Lacrosse season came to an end at the hands of the top-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Thursday evening, as the No. 4 Saints were defeated by a final score of 12-10 in the MAAC Semifinals.



Headlining the game for the Bonnies was a 27 save effort from the MAAC Goaltender of the Year Brett Dobson, setting a Bonnies new program-record. On the offensive end, Jackson Rose scored six times on nine shots. Austin Blumbergs and Conor Murphy each netted pair of goals apiece, with Brady Wijbrandts scooping a team-high five ground balls.



Senior Christian Watts found the back of the net three times and dished an assist. MAAC Rookie of the Year Pratt Reynolds scored twice and dished out a pair of assists. Seth Van Schepen also scored a goal and had an assist, with Ryan McCarthy and Brian Mack each scoring their first collegiate goals as well. Dylan Pape finished the game 17-for-24 from the faceoff X.



Siena opened the scoring courtesy of Van Schepen just minutes into the game before the Bonnies scored three unanswered goals and held a 3-1 lead with six minutes to play in the first quarter. The Saints cut into the lead with a goal from Watts with under two minutes to play in the opening frame before Mack stepped up in the offense with time running down in the quarter to score his first career goal and enter the second quarter tied 3-3.



Despite struggling with early turnovers, the Bonnies struck for another trio of goals with Dobson making multiple Siena stops to jump out to a 6-3 lead. However, both Kiernan and Ryan McCarthy found the back of the net to make it 6-5 at the half.



The Saints jumped ahead in the third, holding the Bonnies to just two scores as Reynolds found his groove and gave Siena the 8-7 lead going into the fourth. From there, the Bonnies used yet another 3-0 run to climb to a 10-8 score with eight minutes to play. Siena then made another comeback, with Watts and Nick Pepe scoring 27 seconds apart to tie things up at 10-10.



Things stayed scoreless until the 2:48 mark in the fourth, when Rose scored the Bonnies’ go-ahead goal to make things 11-10. The Bonnies added another tally before the final whistle, giving them the 12-10 victory.