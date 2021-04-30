Siena men’s lacrosse season ends at Monmouth in MAAC Quarterfinals

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Lacrosse team saw their 2021 season come to a close on Friday evening, as they fought hard by came up just short in the MAAC Quarterfinals by a final score of 12-11 in West Long Branch. The Saints finish the season 0-8, dropping seven of their eight games by two goals or less.



Senior Jack Kiernan finished with a strong performance, scoring five goals and seven assists for a seven point day. Kiernan also added a team high six ground balls and one caused turnover. Junior Christian Watts put up a career day, scoring four goals on five shots. George Rusnak dished a pair of assists, while graduate student Colton Hart scooped five ground balls. Junior Christopher Yanchoris had yet another spectacular game, making 22 saves in the cage.



Monmouth was led by big games from Cade Stratton and Max Brooks, as both scored three goals apiece while Stratton added an assist for four points on the day. The Hawks supplied six other goal scorers, while Dylan Smart led the defensive side with a trio of caused turnovers. Noah Lode would make 12 saves in net.



Kiernan struck first for the Saints four minutes into the first quarter. That led to both sides trading jabs into the second quarter. It would be all Kiernan with an early hat trick until Brenden Lantieri scored with 7:59 to play in the second. Lantieri’s goal would tie things at 4-4, and would be the first goal of three unanswered by the Saints as they led 6-4 in the final seconds of the half. However, Monmouth would score with just three seconds remaining, giving Siena just a 6-5 lead at the halfway point.



That goal to end the half gave the Hawks all the momentum, as they score four goals in a row, with the goal to make the score 8-6 in favor of Monmouth coming at the 10:31 mark to go in the third quarter. Both sides traded goals down the stretch until the Saints were able to break free with a pair of late goals.



With 3:30 to play in the game and the score 11-9 in favor of Monmouth, Lantieri would score again to bring Siena within one. Moments later with just 2:18 to play, Watts would nail his fourth goal of the day to tie the game at 11-11. Just as it seemed the game would head to overtime, Siena was called for a penalty, giving Monmouth a late man-up advantage. They would take advantage, scoring the game winner with three seconds to play, giving them the 12-11 win.