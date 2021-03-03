Siena men’s lacrosse prepping season opener

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Better late than never. Siena men’s lacrosse will get their season underway with their first game this weekend.

The Saints host Canisius at 2 p.m. Saturday after many programs across the country already have their seasons underway. Siena was picked sixth in the preseason coaches poll with Canisius just behind at seven. Head coach Liam Gleason loves the energy he’s seeing from his guys.

“We didn’t really see them in a full scrimmage until about two weeks ago when we had our first intersquad scrimmage,” Gleason said. “So that’s where we got to see the guys get up and down and play a game and execute clears and rides for the first time.”

“The level of excitement was there to finally play, and I know Saturday when we actually get to see a different color jersey it’s going to be tenfold,” Gleason added.

The Saints haven’t faced Canisius since the spring of 2019, so it will be a very different Golden Griffins team.