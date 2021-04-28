Siena men’s lacrosse has three earn MAAC postseason awards

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena Men’s Lacrosse team had three student athletes selected on All-MAAC teams on Wednesday morning, represented by fifth year Dylan Pantalone on the All-MAAC First Team Midfielder, senior Jack Kiernan on All-MAAC Second Team Attack, and freshman Trevor Marsala on the MAAC All-Rookie Team.



A two-time team captain, Pantalone receives his second First Team All-MAAC selection at the midfield position. The fifth year has started all seven games for the Saints this season, scoring eight goals and seven assists. He has recently scored four points in a game, putting up his lone hat trick of the season while adding an assist in the Green and Gold’s matchup with Manhattan.



A Preseason All-MAAC selection, Kiernan has lived up to his offensive prowess scoring 18 goals and nine assists this season. He ranks second in the MAAC in goals per game (2.57), and third in points per game (3.86). The senior does rank first in the conference in shots per game (9.71), and had his standout game against Detroit Mercy on Mar. 27, scoring three goals and four assists for seven points.



Marsala has come in and been an impact defender in the MAAC, ranking second in the conference in caused turnovers per game (2.00). The Siena newcomer has totaled 15 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers this season.



In addition to the accolades, the Saints had 19 student athletes make the MAAC All-Academic Team –Cole Allen, Nick Casner, Jack Cheney, Sam DiChristina, Mitch Fanning, Brett Habich, Colton Hart, Luke Julien, Chris Kiely, Braedon LaBar, Dan Maloney, Brandon Meir, Tyler Menniti, Hunter Pemrick, George Rusnak, Anthony Tebbano, Maurice Tessier, Seth Van Schepen, and Christopher Yanchoris.



The Saints will take on the No. 2 seed Monmouth Hawks in the first round of the 2021 MAAC Championship. Game time for their matchup with the Hawks is set for 3 p.m. in West Long Branch.