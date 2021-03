Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just a few hours after cancelling Saturday’s game at Quinnipiac, the Siena men’s lacrosse team has a new opponent. They have rescheduled a home game for Saturday at 1 p.m. against Canisius.

The Saints are 0-2 on the season with both losses coming to Canisius by a combined two goals.