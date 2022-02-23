West Point, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After taking a 5-4 lead early in the third quarter, the Siena Men’s Lacrosse team fell to #15 Army West Point by a final score of 20-10 on the road Wednesday afternoon.



Attackman Brendan Nichtern collected a 10-point game for the Black Knights, scoring three goals and dishing seven assists. Reese Burek scored four goals and assisted on one. Will Coletti added six ground balls while going 8-for-13 in faceoffs.



Siena saw Jack Kiernan and Pratt Reynolds each score a hat trick, while Reynolds added a trio of ground balls. Four Saints finished with two points apiece, and Christopher Yanchoris finished with 14 saves in the cage.



The Saints kept pace with the Black Knights thanks to stout defense, led by 11 first half saves by Yanchoris. Holding a 4-3 lead after both Kiernan and Reynolds scored a pair, Army scored a goal with just under four minutes to play which tied things up 4-4 heading into the half.



Sophomore Jack Erb scored the Saints go-ahead goal just minutes into the third quarter to give Siena a 5-4 lead. From that point, Army West Point ran off eight straight goals – including four straight from Burek – to create a lead en route to scoring 16 second half goals. The Saints had trouble with penalties in the fourth quarter, as the Black Knights converted two of their four man-up goals in the final frame.



The Saints return to action this Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. when they face off against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.