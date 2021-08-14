Siena men’s hoops visits Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Siena men’s basketball team spent their Friday afternoon tutoring young ballers.

The team split up between the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area’s Albany and Troy locations, taking young players in the area through drills and helping them work on their game. Head coach Carmen Maciariello said after a hard week of competitive practice, it was a great chance for his guys to unwind a bit and bond off the court while giving back.

“No matter what we do we gotta make sure we’re doing a great job,” Maciariello said. “Whether it’s in the weight department, whether it’s in the classroom, on the court or in the community and this is just as important to me as any of those other things.”

“You want to be able to support those around you,” grad transfer Anthony Gaines said. “Those that come to the games, are in the stands chanting.

“It’s important to show that same support for those communities,” he continued. “Being out here, doing things like that, getting everyone together to have a good time.”

Coach Maciariello said this group, despite having a lot of new faces, is meshing as well as any group he’s had.