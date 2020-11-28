Siena men’s hoops return to practice following quarantine

Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Siena men’s basketball took the floor together this afternoon for the first time in two weeks following a COVID-19 shutdown and are taking it slow getting back to basketball shape.

According to a report from Michael Kelly of the Daily Gazette, reigning MAAC Player of the Year Jalen Pickett was one of the positive tests but returned to practice today with the rest of the team. The workout consisted of strength and conditioning along with individual skill work. Head coach Carmen Maciariello was excited just to see everyone again.

“These guys are excited to be back on the court,” Maciariello said. “I think some of them got out of quarantine last night at midnight and they’re on Instagram at 2 A.M. getting shots up and kind of in the gym where they love to be.

“Great energy, just great to be around them,” Maciariello added. “A lot of conditioning work today with the ball, a lot of different passing, catching drills, communication drills but just great to be back in the gym and getting back to work and having them in person and not on Zoom, right?”

Siena is scheduled to start their season December 11th against Fairfield, but hoping to get a non-conference game in before then.