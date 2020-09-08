Siena men’s hoops getting back on the court together

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Loudonville, N.Y. — Today marked the first day the Siena men’s basketball team was allowed to take the floor again together, with some necessary safety protocols in place, of course.

The team is split up into two groups, alternating basketball activities and workout routines while keeping socially distanced, wearing masks, and adhering to cleaning procedures like wiping down all equipment and sanitizing basketballs.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but if it gets the guys back on the court, they don’t mind.

“We were just alloewd in the gym a little bit last week to get in there, so I mean I’m really eager to play,” junior guard Jalen Pickett said.

“It feels like I’m a freshman all over again just to get back out there,” Pickett added. “I just can’t wait for the season to start.”

“Last time we got together was in March, so you know just to get back on campus, start working out with each other, it just feels great to be back,” sophomore guard Jordan King said.

With the team split up they have not begun any type of scrimmaging or full team work, but hope to be able to ramp up basketball activities soon.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga