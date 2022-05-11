Loudonville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Men’s Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the additions of incoming freshmen preferred walk-ons Brendan Coyle and Killian Gribben for the upcoming 2022-23 season.



A local product from nearby Niskayuna, New York, Coyle was named an All-NEPSAC Class AA selection while starring at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts. A 6-7, 200-pound forward, he previously played locally at Colonie Central before beginning his prep career. Coyle played his AAU basketball for the Albany City Rocks.



“Brendan is a skilled 6-7 forward who shoots it at a high level and comes from a highly successful program in Cushing Academy where he played for James Cormier,” said Maciariello. “Brendan is a tireless worker and a fierce competitor.”



A native of Letterkenny, Ireland, Gribben averaged 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 38% from three-point range this past season at Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Wallingford, Connecticut. A 6-10, 210-pound forward, he averaged 16.8 points and 12 rebounds in four games last summer while starring for the Ireland U-18 National Team at the FIBA European Challenge 2021. Before matriculating to the United States, Gribben previously played in his native Ireland for LYIT Donegal and the Letterkenny Blaze while attending St. Eunan’s College.



“Killian is a cerebral, high IQ, skilled forward/center,” explained Maciariello. “He has the ability to stretch the floor, as well as score on the block. He comes from a program and a coach in Drew Dawson who has the same mindset and values that we have here at Siena.”



Coyle and Gribben become the third and fourth official additions so far this offseason to the 2022-23 roster, joining fellow incoming freshmen Zekeriya Yigit “Zach” Tekin and preferred walk-on Mason Courtney, who committed to the program last month. Coyle and Gribben join a Siena Men’s Basketball program looking to build off its fourth straight top-three MAAC finish this past winter.