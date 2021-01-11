Siena men’s basketball sweeps MAAC Weekly Awards

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Following a perfect 3-0 week to propel the program to its first 4-0 start in 22 years, Siena Basketball has swept the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Weekly awards. Senior captain Manny Camper has been proclaimed the MAAC Player of the Week for the first time in his career, while freshman guard Aidan Carpenter was tabbed the MAAC Rookie of the Week.

This marks the first time that Siena Men’s Basketball has swept the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week awards in the same week since Evan Fisher and Jalen Pickett were named the MAAC Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, on Feb. 11, 2019.

Camper, who was also tabbed the College Sports Madness MAAC Player of the Week Monday, averaged a double-double with 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, while adding 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals in leading the Saints to a perfect 3-0 week. The Chestertown, Maryland native recorded a pair of double-doubles on the week, and dished out five or more assists in all three games. Camper capped his stellar week with a 17-point, 12-rebound, six-assist performance Sunday as Siena completed the weekend road sweep of Fairfield to extend the nation’s third longest active winning streak to 14 straight.

Meanwhile Carpenter burst onto the scene in his first two collegiate appearances against the Stags, averaging 13.0 points while shooting 59% from the field in the sweep. After scoring seven points off the bench in his collegiate debut Saturday, the Hamden, Connecticut product went off in his first collegiate start in place of the injured Pickett yesterday. Carpenter scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half while shooting 8-11 from the field overall, and also played turnover-free basketball in more than 36 minutes while serving as the team’s primary ball handler.

Camper, Carpenter and the Saints return to action Friday when the open a two-game series at Rider at 7 p.m.