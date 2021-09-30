Siena men’s basketball spectator policy

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Athletics has announced its initial spectator policy for men’s basketball home games at the Times Union Center. The policy reflects the current New York State Department of Health COVID-19 health and safety guidance for large-scale indoor events of 5,000 attendees and greater. The Siena Men’s Basketball Times Union Center Spectator Policy will be in effect beginning with the exhibition matchup vs. Saint Rose on Oct. 25, and will be continually re-evaluated to reflect requirements issued by state and local health agencies.

Following New York State’s current health and safety requirements for large-scale indoor events will help to create a safe environment for all, while also maintaining a capacity of 7,146. As part of this policy, doors will open 90 minutes prior to game time to allow spectators additional time to more safely and comfortably enter the arena.

The initial Siena Men’s Basketball Times Union Center Policy is as follows:

Vaccination or Negative Test

· Fully vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status through paper form, digital application, or the State’s Excelsior Pass upon entering the Times Union Center. Full vaccination status is defined as having completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least 14 days prior to the date of the game.

· Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals must present proof of an FDA or DOH authorized negative PCR test result collected within 72 hours of the game, or a negative antigen test result collected within six hours of the game, upon entering the Times Union Center. This applies to all individuals aged five or older.

· Unvaccinated children under the age of five may accompany an adult who has provided either proof of full vaccination status or a recent negative test result.

Masks

· Masks are strongly recommended for fully vaccinated individuals, and are mandatory for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

· Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals may only remove their masks while seated and actively eating or drinking.

· The mask requirement applies to all individuals aged two and older

Social Distancing and Capacity Restrictions

· New York State Department of Health COVID-19 health and safety guidance does not currently include social distancing or capacity restrictions for events, including large-scale indoor events.

2021-22 Siena Basketball Season Tickets starting at just $75 are on-sale now, and can be purchased online at sienasaints.com/tickets, by e-mail at sienatickets@siena.edu, or by contacting the Siena Fan Relations Management Center during traditional business hours Monday-Friday by phone at (518) 487-2202. Existing season ticket holders looking to renew can do so likewise, or by simply utilizing Ticketmaster’s Account Manager tool.

Tickets to the Saint Rose exhibition starting at just $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under went on-sale on Sept. 15, while individual regular season game tickets are set to go on-sale to the general public on Oct. 12.

Siena’s 2021-22 schedule features 14 home games at the Times Union Center, including 13 regular season contests. Of the Saints’ 13 regular season home games, 11 are set to be played on the fan and family-friendly days of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Siena hosts Delaware in its regular season home-opener on Saturday, Nov. 13, while also welcoming perennial Ivy League powers Yale (Nov. 16) and Harvard (Nov. 22) to the Capital Region this winter. All 10 of Siena’s MAAC home games will be contested on either Fridays or Sundays, with an even 5-5 split.

Two-time defending MAAC Regular Season Champion Siena features an exciting new roster entering the upcoming 2021-22 season, highlighted by nine talented newcomers including six upperclassman transfers and three true freshmen.